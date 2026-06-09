Hingoli: Mandatory Biometric Attendance Rule Raises Concerns Among Students & Parents | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Hingoli: The state education department has decided to strictly enforce biometric attendance for Class 11 and 12 students in junior colleges, making 75 per cent attendance compulsory for appearing in examinations. The move has raised concerns among students and parents, especially those preparing for competitive exams through private coaching institutes.

Under the new rules, students will have to mark their attendance daily through a biometric system. Those who fail to maintain at least 75 per cent attendance will not be allowed to appear for examinations.

The decision comes amid increased scrutiny of the education system following the NEET-UG paper leak case. During the investigation, the role of private coaching institutes and individuals involved in setting question papers came under focus. In response, the education department has taken steps to ensure that students attend junior colleges regularly.

Although biometric attendance was introduced in colleges around three years ago, it was not implemented effectively in many institutions. In several colleges, the system remained largely on paper. Officials now say the attendance rule will be enforced strictly.

The decision is expected to have a major impact on students who take admission in junior colleges but spend most of their time attending coaching classes for competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE. Such students are common across many cities in Maharashtra. With the new attendance requirement, they will have to balance regular college attendance with coaching schedules.

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Education experts believe the move could encourage more classroom learning and improve academic discipline. They also say regular attendance may help improve examination results in the long run.

Officials pointed out that Class 10 and 12 board examinations in Hingoli district this year were conducted under strict supervision. CCTV cameras were installed at examination centres, and measures were taken to prevent malpractice. While the results saw a decline, education experts feel that regular attendance and classroom participation could help improve learning outcomes in the future.