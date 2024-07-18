Hingoli: Lohara Lake Overflow Devastates Farms; Farmers Seek Immediate Compensation |

The farmers of the Digraswani area in the Hingoli taluka incurred heavy losses as the water from the Lohara lake entered their farms due to heavy rains. However, the administration has not done the 'panchnama' of crop losses. On Thursday, the farmers from the Digraswani area staged demonstrations at the district collectorate demanding immediate compensation for their losses.

The irrigation department had constructed the Lohara lake near the Digraswani area around two years ago. Recently, the water from the lake entered the nearby farms. The crops ready for harvesting were destroyed due to the water. The farmers claimed that the water entered the farms due to the improper construction of the lake. The farmers earlier incurred losses due to drought and unseasonal rains, and now the water from the lake has added to their miseries. They demand that the administration should conduct the 'panchnama' of the losses and provide compensation at the earliest.

District Collector Jitendra Papalkar assured the farmers that a report of the losses will be prepared and will be sent to the state government soon. Farmers Subhash Khandare, Prakash Dhaddage, Bhagwan Kure, Jivak Khandare, Lalit Sarkate, Vilas Kamble, Raju Waghmare, and Sudhakar Kamble were present.