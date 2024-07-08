Hingoli District to Construct Administrative Buildings for Gram Panchayats |

There are 563 Gram Panchayats in five talukas in Hingoli district, but 173 Gram Panchayats do not have the administrative buildings of their own. The administration had released funds through the state rural development funds to construct a building of their own. Now, only 51 Gram Panchayats in the district do not have their own buildings. These include 15 in Aundha Nagnath, 12 in Kalamnuri, 10 in Vasmat and seven each in Hingoli and Sengaon talukas.

Gram Panchayat is a very important unit at the village level administration and the administration of the village is conducted through its office from the funds received from the union and state governments. Gram Sevak is the chief officer of the Gram Panchayat. Hence, it is important that each Gram Panchayat should have their own building to conduct the daily affairs and for the officers of the Gram Sevak and Sarpanch and other officials.

In the current financial year, in Aundha-Nagnath tehsil, the Nagzari, Asonda, Suregaon, Lakh, Dhar, Padi, Udgaon, Gojegaon, Murtuzapur, Tapovan, Pota, Nandgaon and Lohara, Keli and Bhosi grampanyats will get new buildings.

In Vasmat tehsil, Kanola, Pimpalgaon Kute, Parjana, Kagwan, Brahmangaon, Mudi, Savangi, Mhatargaon, Malwata, Tembhurni will get the buildings.

In Hingoli tehsil, Kenargaon Nana, Khed, Bhogaon, Lohara, Bhagsavangi, Borala, Paheni have been selected.

In Kalamnuri tehsil, Jtalwadi, Mundhal, Koparwada, Pardi, Chafnath, Potra, Bhabli, Malegaon, Dongargaon Pul, Narwadi, Gaulbazar, Redgaon have been selected.

In Sengaon taluka, Sakhara, Kendra, Hanakdir, Khairkheda, Sabalkheda, Jamdaya and Kadoli Gram Panchayats will get new buildings.

The funds of the buildings will be distributed on the basis of the population of the villages. The village having the population less than 2,000 people will get the funds of ₹20 lakh while the villages having more than 2,000 population will get the funds of ₹25 lakh.

The authorities have been directed to complete the work by March, 2025. Out of the total 173 Gram Panchayats in Hingoli district without buildings, 51 have been sanctioned and the rest will be considered in the next financial year, the sources said.