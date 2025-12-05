Hingoli: District Collector Rahul Gupta Directs Action To Avert Child Marriages | Sourced

Hingoli: District Collector Rahul Gupta has directed effective legal measures to avert child marriages in the district, citing their adverse effects on couples and families.

He was speaking during the tri-monthly review meeting jointly organised by Bal Sanrakshan Kaksh, the district action cell and the child welfare committee at the district collectorate on Thursday. Officers provided information on implementing various schemes, awareness projects and child-security works.

Gupta said there are 45 hotspot villages in the district where awareness must be created by painting messages on the walls of the gram panchayat offices and religious places. The child helpline number 1098 should also be circulated among villagers and informers.

A health department survey found 81 underage mothers. "The information about their marriages should be collected, and legal action should be taken in the matter. The counselling of the underage mothers should be done, and they should be brought into the mainstream of education," Gupta directed. He added that they should receive government scheme benefits through proper training.

He also directed that a system to track girls from birth to marriage be prepared at the village level to help avert child marriages.

Child Welfare Officer SR Darpalwar informed attendees about portals, including Mission Vatsalya, NCPCR, Ghar, PM Care, Gati Shakti and Caring.

Dr Balaji Bhakare, Balasaheb Zinjade, Balu Rathod, Monali Dhurve, Saraswati Korde, Sudhakar Ingole, Anuradha Pandit, Sandeep Kolhe, Kishor Ingole and other officers and employees were present.