 Hingoli: 989 Voters Use Home-to-Voting Facility
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneHingoli: 989 Voters Use Home-to-Voting Facility

Hingoli: 989 Voters Use Home-to-Voting Facility

In Hingoli district, the home-to-voting service was carried out on November 9 and 10. Out of the 1,070 registered voters eligible for home-to-voting, 989 voters exercised their right to vote, informed District Collector Abhinav Goyal.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Hingoli: 989 Voters Use Home-to-Voting Facility |

The Election Commission of India (EC) has implemented several measures to ensure no voter is excluded from the election process. As part of these measures, the EC introduced the Home-to-Voting facility for senior citizens and disabled persons for the first time. This facility allows senior citizens above the age of 85 and disabled persons to vote directly from their homes. This initiative was also provided during the Lok Sabha elections six months ago.

In Hingoli district, the home-to-voting service was carried out on November 9 and 10. Out of the 1,070 registered voters eligible for home-to-voting, 989 voters exercised their right to vote, informed District Collector Abhinav Goyal.

Read Also
Pune: 40-Year-Old Woman Swallows Toothbrush While Cleaning Her Tongue In Extremely Rare Incident
article-image

Election officers visited the homes of senior citizens and disabled persons in the Bashmath, Kalamnuri, and Hingoli assembly constituencies to collect their votes. District Collector and District Election Returning Officer Abhinav Goyal, Additional District Collector Khushalsingh Pardeshi, Deputy District Collector Anil Machewad, Deputy District Returning Officer Vikas Mane, Pratiksha Bhute, Samadhan Ghatkale, and other officers oversaw the election activities in the district.

A total of 1,070 voters were registered for the home-to-voting facility, which included 888 senior citizens, 157 disabled persons, and 25 voters engaged in essential services. The home-to-voting process began on November 9, with 700 voters casting their votes on the first day and 289 on the second day. However, 81 voters did not cast their votes as they were not at home when election officers visited.

FPJ Shorts
2025 Vespa GTS Revealed: New 310cc Engine Offers More Power and Efficiency
2025 Vespa GTS Revealed: New 310cc Engine Offers More Power and Efficiency
Tulsi Vivah 2024: Know The Exact Date, Shubh Muhurat And History
Tulsi Vivah 2024: Know The Exact Date, Shubh Muhurat And History
Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO
Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO
Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi
Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hingoli: 989 Voters Use Home-to-Voting Facility

Hingoli: 989 Voters Use Home-to-Voting Facility

Aurangabad: Amid Slogans like 'Vote Jihad' and 'Batange to Katange,' Voters Seek Focus on Water,...

Aurangabad: Amid Slogans like 'Vote Jihad' and 'Batange to Katange,' Voters Seek Focus on Water,...

Pune River Revival Team Releases People's Manifesto for Clean Rivers, Sustainable Water Management...

Pune River Revival Team Releases People's Manifesto for Clean Rivers, Sustainable Water Management...

Prof Dr Sanjay Chordiya Honored at 7th Industry-Academia Conclave, Recognized as ‘Exemplary Higher...

Prof Dr Sanjay Chordiya Honored at 7th Industry-Academia Conclave, Recognized as ‘Exemplary Higher...

Wadgaon Sheri: BSP's Hulgesh Chalwadi Unveils Promises to End Water Tanker Dependence, Improve...

Wadgaon Sheri: BSP's Hulgesh Chalwadi Unveils Promises to End Water Tanker Dependence, Improve...