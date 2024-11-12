Hingoli: 989 Voters Use Home-to-Voting Facility |

The Election Commission of India (EC) has implemented several measures to ensure no voter is excluded from the election process. As part of these measures, the EC introduced the Home-to-Voting facility for senior citizens and disabled persons for the first time. This facility allows senior citizens above the age of 85 and disabled persons to vote directly from their homes. This initiative was also provided during the Lok Sabha elections six months ago.

In Hingoli district, the home-to-voting service was carried out on November 9 and 10. Out of the 1,070 registered voters eligible for home-to-voting, 989 voters exercised their right to vote, informed District Collector Abhinav Goyal.

Election officers visited the homes of senior citizens and disabled persons in the Bashmath, Kalamnuri, and Hingoli assembly constituencies to collect their votes. District Collector and District Election Returning Officer Abhinav Goyal, Additional District Collector Khushalsingh Pardeshi, Deputy District Collector Anil Machewad, Deputy District Returning Officer Vikas Mane, Pratiksha Bhute, Samadhan Ghatkale, and other officers oversaw the election activities in the district.

A total of 1,070 voters were registered for the home-to-voting facility, which included 888 senior citizens, 157 disabled persons, and 25 voters engaged in essential services. The home-to-voting process began on November 9, with 700 voters casting their votes on the first day and 289 on the second day. However, 81 voters did not cast their votes as they were not at home when election officers visited.