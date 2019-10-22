Heavy rains lash Pune, several areas waterlogged

Pune: Heavy rainfall caused water-logging in several areas of Pune on Tuesday morning, disturbing normal lives of people.

Kondhwa and Sahakar Nagar recorded 51.50 mm and 47.00 mm respectively, disrupting in the morning traffic.

A bus carrying 23 passengers got stuck in the waterlogged road until fire officials came to help the people.

Some houses at BT Kavde Road were also affected by heavy rains.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune is likely to receive more rains accompanied by a thunderstorm tomorrow.