Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil Leads Review Meeting On Pune Development |

Under the leadership of Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, review meetings addressing the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), water supply, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), road repairs, and development projects was held on Friday. Present were MLA Siddharth Shirole, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Additional Commissioner Vikas Dhakne, and others.

One of the key decisions was related to the PMPML buses. It was decided that all 123 diesel buses owned by PMPML, along with 50 idle buses, would undergo a phased conversion to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) within the next two months.

The issue of traffic congestion on the Katraj-Kondhwa road was also on the agenda. The discussions centered on finding effective solutions to mitigate traffic congestion and ensure smoother traffic flow on this vital route.

Another significant aspect discussed was the development of villages falling within the jurisdiction of the PMC. Guardian Minister Patil emphasized the need for an integrated and phased plan to foster the comprehensive development of these villages. This approach aims to contribute to overall urban development and upliftment of these areas.

The 24x7 Same Water Supply Scheme, a critical initiative for uninterrupted and improved water supply, was a focal point as well. In the meeting, Patil stressed the importance of expeditiously completing all tasks under this scheme, underscoring the commitment to enhancing water supply services.

Patil emphasized the significance of efficiently implementing these decisions to address citizens' concerns and enhance the overall quality of life in Pune.

