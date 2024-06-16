Grand Welcome for CSMC School Students with Procession and Drums on First Day, Students Plant Saplings in Latur |

The students of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) schools received a grand welcome on the first day of the school amid grand procession and the beats of Dhols and Tasha on Saturday.

Administrator G Srikanth implemented Smart School to Best School project for enhancing the education quality of the municipal corporation schools. Under the project, several innovative ideas were implemented.

A grand programme was organised on the first day of the school under the guidance of deputy commissioner Ankush Pandhare on Saturday. A grand procession was organised in which the students participated. The students who had taken admissions in class first were welcomed amid beating the drums and the students were mounted on the chariot. The procession started from Shambhunagar, Indiranagar. The parents and the residents present praised the innovative idea to welcome the students. CSMC Medical Officer Dr Paras Mandlecha welcomed the students by giving books, flowers and sweets. Head master Sanjeev Sonar, Ganesh Dandge, Bharat Teengote, Savita Sonawane, teachers, staff, parents and others were present.

Various projects were initiated under the Smart to Best schools schemes in which games, guru app, Savitri Education Control Room, Container Library and other activities were included. This year, the result of class tenth of the municipal schools was increased by 5 per cent and parents are taking admission for their children in these schools. The admissions in all the municipal schools were full on the first day on June 15.

Administrator G Srikanth visited the schools at Naregaon and Kiradpura and welcomed the students. He advised the parents that they should see the educational development of the students and should send them to schools regularly.

Schools reopen with Class I students planting saplings

PTI

Schools reopened in Latur in Maharashtra on Saturday with a sapling plantation drive as well as Class I students of one institution being brought in a decorated bullock cart, an official said.

It was part of the district administration's 'First step in school by planting a sapling' initiative, he said.

"Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge took part in the drive in Varvanti Zila Parishad primary school, where students of Class I came in a decorated bullock cart arranged by the administration," he said.

"Approximately 16,000 students took admission in the first grade in the district. They all took part in the sapling plantation drive," said ZP Deputy Chief Executive Officer Dattatray Giri.