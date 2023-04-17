Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar for Tikekarwadi in Pune district | PIB

Tikekarwadi Panchayt in Junnar Taluka of Pune district has been awarded Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar on Monday by the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

Tikekarwadi is a small village at the foothills of the Sahyadri mountains about 120 km from Pune.

Murmu presented National Panchayat Awards and inaugurated the National Conference on Incentivization of Panchayats in New Delhi.

The National Panchayat Awards include the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar, Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar, Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar and Carbon Neutral Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar.

National Panchayat Awards Week

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Panchayat elections should not cause bitterness among people in villages.

Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said the government's aim is to achieve 'gram swaraj' or self-sufficient villages, as imagined by Mahatma Gandhi.

He added that the government is also focusing on making villages carbon-neutral, and water sufficient.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is celebrating the National Panchayat Awards Week from April 17-21 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 2.0 in the run-up to the National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24.