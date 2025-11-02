 Government Committed To Uplifting OBC Communities, Says Minister Atul Save In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Government Committed To Uplifting OBC Communities, Says Minister Atul Save In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A total of 66 direct loans were distributed by the OBC Corporation, 114 by the Vasantrao Naik Corporation, and 75 personal loans were sanctioned on the occasion

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
Government Committed To Uplifting OBC Communities, Says Minister Atul Save In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The government is committed to the social, educational, and economic development of all communities included in the OBC category,” said OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save on Saturday. He was speaking at a loan distribution and self-employment convention organised by the Mahatma Phule Research and Training Institute (Mahajyoti) at New Tirumala Mangal Karyalaya, Pundliknagar Road, Garkheda.

Rajya Sabha MP Bhagwat Karad, MP Ajit Gopchade, MLA Anuradha Chavan, Deogiri Bank President Kishor Shitole, Maharashtra State OBC Finance and Development Corporation Managing Director Ravindra Petkar, Mahajyoti Managing Director Milind Naringe, and Vasantrao Naik Corporation Managing Director Pratap Pawar were present.

A total of 66 direct loans were distributed by the OBC Corporation, 114 by the Vasantrao Naik Corporation, and 75 personal loans were sanctioned on the occasion.

Save said that the government is providing opportunities for both employment and self-employment through various development corporations. Scholarships and guidance for competitive exams are helping students achieve academic success. Mahajyoti students have performed remarkably well in the recent state civil services examination, inspiring others,” he said.

He added that the government has simplified loan procedures, allowing more people to benefit. “Communities under the OBC category should make the most of these schemes to achieve educational and social progress,” Save urged.

MLA Chavan, MP Karad, and Gopchade also addressed the gathering. Managing Director Ravindra Petkar delivered the introductory remarks. A large number of beneficiaries from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division attended the event.

