Good News! Work Commences On PCMC-Nigdi Stretch Of Pune Metro |

The work commenced on the PCMC-Nigdi stretch of the Pune Metro with the casting of Pier No 512 at Annabhau Sathe PMPML Bus Stop, Nigdi, near Bhakti-Shakti Chowk on Saturday. This significant milestone was achieved after all necessary checks, including detailed soil investigations. MD of Maha Metro, Shravan Hardikar; PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh; Director of Works, Atul Gadgil; Director of Systems and Operations, Vinod Agrawal; Executive Director of Admin and PR, Dr. Hemant Sonawane; and other Metro, PCMC, and PMPML officials were also present at this event.

The work on the elevated viaduct, spanning 4.519 km from Pimpri Chinchwad to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti) on the North-South Corridor of the Pune Metro Rail Project, has been awarded to Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) for ₹339 crore. The project is set to be completed in 130 weeks and will feature four stations: Chinchwad, Akurdi, Nigdi, and Bhakti-Shakti.

This extension is a logical continuation of Corridor-1 of the Pune Metro Phase-1, aiming to enhance public transport usage and increase ridership. Located within the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), one of India's most industrialised areas, this line will serve various needs.

The extension line will connect key areas: Chinchwad Station will serve commercial, residential, industrial, and religious places and integrate with Chinchwad Indian Railway Station; Akurdi Station will cater to residential, educational, and industrial areas; Nigdi and Bhakti-Shakti Stations will serve residential, entertainment, and religious places and integrate with the city bus depot connecting semi-urban areas like Dehu, Chikhali, Talegaon, and Vadgaon.

There is significant movement of people between PCMC and Pune, and this new metro section will benefit many travelling from suburban areas such as Dehu, Chikhali, Talegaon, and Vadgaon, as well as residents of PCMC, Nigdi, and Akurdi, by providing improved connectivity to eastern, western, southern, and central parts of Pune. Feeder services, including buses, rickshaws, e-rickshaws, bicycles, and e-bikes, will be aligned with these metro stations through route rationalisation based on commuter volume. Pune Metro will also integrate multi-modal transit systems seamlessly, ensuring efficient travel. The Pune Metro will improve movement, reduce commute time, and provide safe, timely, cost-saving, and environmentally friendly travel, thus enhancing the quality of life for residents.

On this occasion, Shekhar Singh said, "Work on the PCMC to Nigdi extended metro line started today. This route will connect major residential areas, factories, schools, and colleges in the region. PCMC will provide all possible assistance to ensure the successful completion of this project.”

Shravan Hardikar added, “The PCMC to Nigdi extended route will be connected by metro. A timeline of 130 weeks has been scheduled to complete this work, and Pune Metro has made the necessary arrangements to ensure the project is completed within the specified timeframe.”