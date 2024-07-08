Good News! Pune Airport's New Terminal To Open This Sunday | Sourced

Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation and Member of Parliament (MP) from Pune, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday and informed that Pune Airport's new terminal will commence its operations from Sunday, July 14.

"Pune Airport’s new terminal to be functional from this Sunday! After completing the requirements of CISF personnel & other technicalities, the new terminal of Pune Intl Airport is set to be at the service of citizens from 14th July, Sunday. As an inaugural gesture, I will be handing over the boarding card to the first passenger at 1 PM (sic)," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader wrote.

Last week, he informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had approved the additional 222 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel needed for the new terminal to commence its operations.

Built at a cost of ₹423 crore and spanning 51,595 square metres, the new terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year. However, its operationalisation was held up because the demand for additional CISF personnel hadn't been met yet.

The new terminal has a passenger handling capacity of 9 million passengers per annum and a peak hour capacity of 3,000 passengers, a significant improvement over the existing terminal's capacity of 7.7 million per annum and peak hour capacity of 2,400 passengers.