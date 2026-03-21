Good News For Punekars: Swargate-Katraj Metro Line To Be Extended Up To Khed Shivapur Toll Plaza | Anand Chaini

In good news for Punekars, the City Improvement Committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a proposal to extend the Swargate-Katraj Metro line up to the Khed Shivapur toll plaza on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway.

Speaking to the media, City Improvement Committee Chairman Smita Vaste said, "Considering the rapidly growing settlements and the increasing traffic congestion in South Pune, the Katraj area, as well as near the Khed Shivapur toll plaza and the proposed Ring Road, this metro extension is absolutely essential. This project will provide citizens with a fast, safe, and eco-friendly public transportation facility.”

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She further added, “If effective connectivity is established between the Metro and the proposed Ring Road, the distribution of traffic within the city will become more balanced, and future urban planning initiatives will receive a significant boost.”

This proposal will now be sent to PMC's General Body for further approval and is likely to come up for discussion in the upcoming meeting.

This is a project poised to bring about a major transformation in Pune city's transportation system. This extension is set to greatly benefit the areas beyond Katraj, the Khed Shivapur toll naka vicinity, and the developing regions adjacent to the Ring Road, while also helping to reduce dependency on private vehicles.