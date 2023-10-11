Good News For Punekars! PMPML To Run Special Buses To MCA Stadium for World Cup Matches; Check Locations And Timings Here |

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken the initiative to run special buses from three different city locations to the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Gahunje for the ICC World Cup 2023 matches.

With five matches scheduled to be played in Pune, these buses will depart from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Katraj, and Nigdi Chowk on all five days. The fare for each passenger travelling from PMC and Katraj Bypass stops will be ₹100, while passengers boarding from Nigdi Chowk to the MCA Stadium will be charged ₹50 per person.

For the days of October 19, October 30, November 1, and November 8, three buses are scheduled from PMC to the stadium. They will depart from PMC at 11am, 11:35am, and 12:05pm. Similarly, two buses are arranged from Katraj Bypass, leaving at 11am and 11:30am. Additionally, two buses are organised from Nigdi Chowk, departing for the stadium at 12pm and 12:30pm respectively.

For the 10:30am match on November 11, three buses are scheduled at 8:25am, 8:50am, and 9:05am to leave from PMC, while two buses are planned to depart from Katraj Bypass at 8:15am and 8:35am. Two buses are also arranged to leave from Nigdi Chowk at 8:30am and 9am. In case of growing demand, officials have mentioned that additional buses will be made available on all five days.

Read Also Pune: Street Vendor Beaten to Death In Baramati After Refusing To Provide Free Eggs

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)