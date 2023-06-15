Good News For Punekars: PMPML To Acquire 900 Buses, Including Electric Fleet | ANI

In a significant boost to Pune's public transport system, Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil announced on Thursday that Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will be acquiring a total of 900 buses. This includes the procurement of 300 minibuses, 300 electric buses (e-buses), and an additional 300 buses to be provided by the central government.

During a press conference, Patil highlighted the upcoming expansion of metro routes in Pune and stated that the PMPML is gearing up to meet the transportation needs of metro passengers. The addition of 300 minibuses will help facilitate seamless connectivity for commuters.

At present, Pune's PMPML has a total fleet of 2,089 buses, with an average of 1,619 buses on the road per day.

Skyrocketed breakdown

The decision to procure these buses comes at a crucial time as the breakdown incidents of PMPML buses have seen a sharp increase. In May alone, there were an average of 61 breakdowns reported daily, compared to just 26 in January. Out of the total 1,899 breakdown incidents, 722 occurred in PMPML-owned buses, while 1,187 were reported in leased buses. These statistics highlight the urgent need to address the maintenance and reliability of the public transport fleet.

To support the increased fleet of e-buses, charging stations will be established, reducing the dependence on conventional fuels and promoting environmentally friendly transportation options. Patil emphasized the importance of minimizing costs and maximizing revenue, including reducing expenses related to Mahanagar Gas Limited (MNGL).

Read Also Pune: Noisy Nightclubs Give Sleepless Nights To Kalyaninagar Residents

PMRDA commissioner on PMPML's board of directors

During the announcement, it was also revealed that the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) commissioner will join the PMPML's board of directors. This move signifies the PMRDA's commitment to assisting the PMPML in covering its losses. In a previous contribution, the PMRDA had already provided Rs 50 crore to support the organization.

The decision to acquire the buses and improve public transport comes as part of the PMPML's efforts to enhance commuting options and address the transportation needs of Pune residents. This move is expected to alleviate congestion and provide more efficient and reliable services to the growing population of the city.

The announcement also highlighted the resolution of pending salary dues for PMPML employees. Starting from July, employees will receive their full salaries in accordance with the Seventh Pay Commission, and the outstanding salary difference from January onwards will be gradually disbursed over the next six months. This decision was made during a recent Board of Directors meeting, where strategies to minimize losses were discussed.

Read Also Pune Crime: 2 Brothers Stabbed Over Minor Argument At Tea Stall