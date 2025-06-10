Good News For Punekars! Bremen Chowk To E-Square Flyover To Open To Public Next Week, Says Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole | X/@SidShirole

In good news for Punekars, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Shivajinagar, Siddharth Shirole, told The Free Press Journal that the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Road flyover section, from Bremen Circle to E-Square, will be open to traffic next week.

"The construction work of the flyover is almost complete. The first phase, from Bremen Chowk to E-Square Chowk, will be inaugurated next week. However, the other stretch of flyover will be operational in the next three months. We are continuously taking follow-up on the flyover work. A discussion with Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis is going on regarding the inauguration," Shirole told FPJ on Tuesday.

The Bremen Circle to E-Square section of the flyover was supposed to be opened to the public on May 1. However, it was delayed as the work was incomplete.

Meanwhile, the construction of the two-tier flyover at SPPU Chowk is nearing completion, and its opening is likely to be held soon.

Being built by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), the project aims to ease traffic congestion along Ganeshkhind Road, one of the city’s busiest arterial routes.

This flyover is part of the Puneri Metro, connecting Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar. It will host the metro line on top and ramps below connecting to Aundh, Shivajinagar and Pashan.

Currently, the ongoing construction leads to significant traffic disruptions daily, sparking frustration among citizens. They urge authorities to prioritise and expedite the completion of the work.