 Good News For Punekars! Bremen Chowk To E-Square Flyover To Open To Public Next Week, Says Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneGood News For Punekars! Bremen Chowk To E-Square Flyover To Open To Public Next Week, Says Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole

Good News For Punekars! Bremen Chowk To E-Square Flyover To Open To Public Next Week, Says Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole

The Bremen Circle to E-Square section of the flyover was supposed to be opened to the public on May 1. However, it was delayed as the work was incomplete

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Good News For Punekars! Bremen Chowk To E-Square Flyover To Open To Public Next Week, Says Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole | X/@SidShirole

In good news for Punekars, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Shivajinagar, Siddharth Shirole, told The Free Press Journal that the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Road flyover section, from Bremen Circle to E-Square, will be open to traffic next week.

"The construction work of the flyover is almost complete. The first phase, from Bremen Chowk to E-Square Chowk, will be inaugurated next week. However, the other stretch of flyover will be operational in the next three months. We are continuously taking follow-up on the flyover work. A discussion with Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis is going on regarding the inauguration," Shirole told FPJ on Tuesday.

Read Also
Pune News: 20-Year-Old Woman Jumps From 2nd Floor In Wagholi Over Dowry Harassment; Husband...
article-image

The Bremen Circle to E-Square section of the flyover was supposed to be opened to the public on May 1. However, it was delayed as the work was incomplete.

Meanwhile, the construction of the two-tier flyover at SPPU Chowk is nearing completion, and its opening is likely to be held soon.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla

Being built by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), the project aims to ease traffic congestion along Ganeshkhind Road, one of the city’s busiest arterial routes.

Read Also
Maharashtra COVID-19 Update: State Crosses 1300 Mark, 86 Fresh Cases Reported; Mumbai & Pune With...
article-image

This flyover is part of the Puneri Metro, connecting Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar. It will host the metro line on top and ramps below connecting to Aundh, Shivajinagar and Pashan.

Currently, the ongoing construction leads to significant traffic disruptions daily, sparking frustration among citizens. They urge authorities to prioritise and expedite the completion of the work.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Shramjeevi Sanghatana Demands Action Against Contractor For Poor Road Quality In Nashik's...

VIDEO: Shramjeevi Sanghatana Demands Action Against Contractor For Poor Road Quality In Nashik's...

Will Vilas Shinde Join Eknath Shinde Faction? Political Discussions Heat Up In Nashik

Will Vilas Shinde Join Eknath Shinde Faction? Political Discussions Heat Up In Nashik

Nashik: Health Department Ensures 108 & 102 Ambulances On Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Palkhi Route

Nashik: Health Department Ensures 108 & 102 Ambulances On Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Palkhi Route

VIDEO: Spiderman In Pune? Man Caught Clinging To Windshield While Car Speeds Through Viman Nagar...

VIDEO: Spiderman In Pune? Man Caught Clinging To Windshield While Car Speeds Through Viman Nagar...

Silicon Valley Of Maharashtra In Governance Crisis: Rising Demands For Hinjawadi's Integration Into...

Silicon Valley Of Maharashtra In Governance Crisis: Rising Demands For Hinjawadi's Integration Into...