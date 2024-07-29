 Good News for Nashikkars! Bhavli Dam Overflows, Check Water Levels of Other Dams
As of July 29, the water storage in 24 large and medium projects in the district stands at 37.28%. Most of the dams overflowed during the last monsoon, but some dams had less water storage.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Good News for Nashikkars! Bhavli Dam Overflows, Check Water Levels of Other Dams | FP Photo

Months after struggling for water in Nashik district, Bhavli Dam has overflowed. Meanwhile, Kadava Dam is at 87.09% capacity, Darna Dam is at 87.09%, Nandur Madhyameshwar is filled to 93%, and Gangapur Dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, has a 59.48% stock.

As of July 29, the water storage in 24 large and medium projects in the district stands at 37.28%. Most of the dams overflowed during the last monsoon, but some dams had less water storage. Compared to the previous monsoon, the water storage in the district's dams decreased by 16%. Now, this storage has increased to 37.28%.

With the onset of rains in June, water storage in some dams has been rising. However, the condition of some dams remains concerning. The Gangapur Dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, has 59.48% capacity, while the overall group has 51.20% stock.

Dam name                        Total stock (percent)

Gangapur                           59.48

Kashyapi                             29.75

Gautami                             57.66

Alandi                                 29.94

Darna                                  84.29

Bhavli                                  100.00

Mukane                              33.50

Valdevi                                66.37

Kadwa                                 87

Nandur Madhyameshwar 93

