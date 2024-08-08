 Good News: Aurangabad to Get Football Stadium of International Standard
Good News: Aurangabad to Get Football Stadium of International Standard

Abdul Sattar directed that the district collector should submit a proposal in this regard to the sports ministry immediately.

Manish Gajbhiye
Updated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
Good News: Aurangabad to Get Football Stadium of International Standard

A football stadium of international standards at the Amkhas Maidan, a Wakf Board land in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has been given administrative sanction in a meeting held in Mumbai recently. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district guardian minister Abdul Sattar, Sports Minister Sanjay Bansode, and others were present.

Abdul Sattar directed that the district collector should submit a proposal in this regard to the sports ministry immediately.

In the meeting, Sattar directed that sports facilities of international standards should be provided in the football stadium at Amkhas Maidan and at the Divisional Sports Complex at Garkheda in the city.

Sattar said there is huge sports talent in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, but the sportsmen are lagging behind due to inadequate facilities. Hence, it has been decided that a football stadium will be established in the city, and the district collector will submit a proposal for it soon. It will help to produce players of international standards from the district, he said.

