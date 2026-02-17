Gold Worth ₹7 Lakh Stolen From Cab At Mumbai–Pune Expressway Food Plaza; CCTV Puts Driver Under Lens

Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Representational Image |File

Pune: What began as a routine refreshment stop on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway ended in distress for a Thane-based couple near the Khopoli Food Plaza. Gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 7 lakh vanished from their cab. Subsequent CCTV findings have sparked fresh concerns over passenger safety, cab-driver conduct, and policing along one of the country’s most heavily used highways.

The incident dates back to 7th February. Poonam Ahuja (37) and her husband, Mandeep Singh Khurana (37), were travelling back to Mumbai after attending a wedding in Pune. At around 4.15 pm, they halted at Grand Ocean Cube, a popular highway food plaza.

Assuming their belongings were secure inside the locked cab, the couple stepped out for refreshments and spent close to an hour at the stop. The theft came to light only later that evening. The couple reached home, and Poonam discovered that her gold bangle and ring were missing from her bag.

When contacted by the couple, the cab driver denied any wrongdoing. The couple returned to the food plaza and requested assistance from the management. No immediate police complaint was registered.

A review of CCTV footage revealed a troubling scene. The driver was seen opening the rear door of the parked vehicle where the couple’s luggage was kept. He himself remained inside for several minutes while the passengers were away.

Based on these findings, a complaint was lodged at the Khopoli Police Station, though an FIR was not registered immediately.

Recovery Through Intervention

Dissatisfied with the pace of police action, the couple approached local leaders of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Thane. After reviewing the CCTV visuals, the matter moved quickly.

The cab driver was summoned the same evening by the police. This led to the recovery of the stolen gold bangle. By the following day, the missing ring, which was already sold to a jeweller in Pune, was also traced and seized. However, it was seen that the ring had been crudely cut to aid resale.

“What was supposed to be a quick food break turned into a painful experience. The theft took only minutes, but its impact lingered,” Poonam later said while speaking to a media outlet.

Food Plaza’s Statement

The management of Grand Ocean Cube stated that the entire premises are under CCTV surveillance and that footage was promptly shared once the incident was reported. The food plaza also maintains a lost-and-found desk. As they have a large volume of daily travellers, they take this precaution.

However, the owner confirmed that this was the second reported theft at the location in the past three months. His revelation has raised concerns over traveller awareness and the effectiveness of deterrent measures.

Police Issue Fresh Advisory

In response, police officials have urged commuters to remain vigilant while travelling on highways. Key advisories include:

- Avoid leaving cash, jewellery, or valuables inside vehicles.

- Carry important belongings when stepping out, even briefly.

- Do not rely on unfamiliar individuals to safeguard personal items.

- Limit carrying expensive valuables during long-distance journeys.

- Inspector Sachin Hire, in charge of Khopoli Police Station, noted that while bus thefts have long been reported, similar crimes involving private cabs are now increasing along the expressway.