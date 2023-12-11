Goenka International School Principals Face Fraud Allegations: Yerwada Police Files ₹1.17 Crore Case, Victim Initiates Legal Action

Mumbai Crime: 3 Booked For Cheating Army Man, 5 Others With Lure of Cheap Cars | Representative Image

The Yerwada police have filed a case against Goenka International School principals, Shefali Tiwari, Tanmay Sharma, and Rohit Bhargava, along with another individual, for alleged fraud of a ₹1.17 Crore, the official informed on Monday.

Purnima Milind Kothari, a 63-year-old resident of Uttam Tower, Yerwada, complained to the Yerwada Police Station. In the FIR, Tiwari claimed to be the director of Ayushmati Trust and, in 2019, informed Kothari that the trust would establish Canary International High School in the Shastrinagar area of Yerwada.

As a partner in the school, Kothari was persuaded to invest a substantial amount with the promise of profitable returns over one to two years. Consequently, Tiwari obtained Rs. 1.17 crore from Kothari, who, along with his son, held a 70 percent partnership in the school. Despite this, Tiwari did not grant any authority to Kothari. Instead, he misappropriated the funds from the school's bank account, collected under the guise of educational fees.

Kothari was blamed for shutdown

Subsequently, the school closed, and Tiwari falsely informed students and parents that the closure resulted from a lack of permission, defaming Kothari by blaming him for the shutdown.

In response to this alleged cheating, Kothari filed a private criminal suit, leading the court to order a case against Tiwari and the three others under Section 156(3). Police Sub-Inspector Angre is currently overseeing the investigation.