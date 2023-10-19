Glenmark Pharma Launches Zita DM In India For Type 2 Diabetes Patients With Comorbidities |

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark Pharma), a research-led, global pharmaceutical company, has launched in India the first triple-drug fixed-dose combination (FDC) of the widely-used Teneligliptin with Dapagliflozin and Metformin. This FDC has been launched under the brand name Zita DM, and it contains the DPP4 inhibitor, Teneligliptin (20mg), the SGLT2 inhibitor, Dapagliflozin, (10mg), and Metformin SR (500mg/1000mg) in a fixed dose. It must be taken once daily, under prescription, to improve glycemic control in patients with Type 2 diabetes.

On the occasion of the launch, Alok Malik, President & Business Head ‐ India Formulations, Glenmark Pharma stated, “India has the second-largest diabetic population in the world and Type 2 diabetic patients here often face issues of uncontrolled Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C), beta cell dysfunction, which impairs insulin secretion, along with other co-morbidities like weight gain."

He added, "Diabetes management, hence, becomes difficult for these patients and a challenge for healthcare providers. Being a leader in treating diabetes, we are proud to introduce Zita DM, a novel and affordable anti-diabetic drug, which helps improve glycemic control among adult patients with high HbA1c and other co-morbidities, while also reducing major renal and cardiac adverse events. With this robust profile, we are positive Zita DM will facilitate patient adherence to chronic diabetes treatments."