GIS-Based Study Of 306 Villages Underway In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District

IAS Jitendra Papalkar | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A comprehensive study of villages in the district is currently underway using Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, focusing on physical, social and economic aspects along with the availability of basic infrastructure.

Officials are preparing a detailed report supported by maps to present the current status of rural areas.

The progress of this study was reviewed during a meeting held at the office of Divisional Commissioner Jeetendra Papalkar on Wednesday. Mahanagar Planner Harshal Baviskar, along with officials and staff from the planning department, attended the presentation.

For the execution of the project, PN Shishodre Civil Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the advisory agency. As part of the initial phase, a pilot survey was conducted in five villages: Shahajapur, Balapur, Shendra Jahangir, Kagzipura and Pharola. The findings of this preliminary study were presented during the meeting.

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In the upcoming phase, authorities plan to extend the survey to the remaining 306 villages in the district. Data collection is being carried out with the support of the advisory agency, as well as various government and semi-government departments. Teams are also conducting field visits and capturing photographs to ensure accurate ground-level assessment.

Officials have been instructed to promptly share the required data with the survey teams to avoid delays. Divisional Commissioner Papalkar has also urged residents to cooperate with officials during the study, stating that the initiative will help in better planning and development of rural areas.