Geetanjali Salon Elevates Pune Presence With New Kharadi Outlet Inauguration |

Geetanjali Salon, one of India's leading high-street salons, opened its second outlet in Pune at Jalaram Plaza, Kharadi. Spanning an impressive 4,200 square feet, this landmark location is set to elevate the beauty experience for patrons seeking top-notch services in hair, makeup, skin, nails, and men's grooming.

To mark this significant milestone, a lavish launch event was hosted. The event featured a delightful ensemble of fine wine and cheese, providing an unforgettable experience for attendees. Renowned socialite Moushmi Zaveri co-hosted the event, adding a touch of glamour to the celebration.

The Kharadi outlet boasts lavish interiors that exude sophistication, creating an ambiance that aligns with the brand's commitment to providing a luxury experience. This establishment aims to redefine beauty standards and bring a touch of celebrity style and expertise to its clients, building on the success and love garnered by the Koregaon Park branch.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Israni, Managing Director of Geetanjali Salon, said, “I strongly believe this outlet is going to be the go-to destination for those seeking an unparalleled yet contemporary beauty experience. We believe in customisation and personalisation for our clients and offer them the best unique experience of services and products.”