Ganeshotsav In Pune: 142 Missing Children Reunited With Parents; Over 200 Suffer Breathing Issues | Anand Chaini

Lakhs of people thronged the heart of Pune city to offer prayers and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha during the Ganeshotsav this year. Every year, a medical team set up by the Pune Police Vignaharta Nyas Foundation provides service to the devotees. This year, the NGO received at least 140 cases of breathing discomfort and 60 cases of giddiness from September 13-16. Around 142 missing children were reunited with their relatives during the same period.

Pune Police Vighnaharta Nyas Foundation, an NGO working on various social causes for almost 16 years, with the help of civic authorities and other non-profit organisations, provides 24-hour medical care to devotees during the visarjan procession every year. However, due to the growing crowds, this year they have started their service two days ahead of the visarjan.

Many devotees waited in long queues for hours to catch a glimpse of the deity, all while loud music played in the background. As a result, several people began to experience various health problems due to prolonged standing and noise, and thus treatment and basic medication were provided to them.

Dr Milind Bhoi, trustee of Pune Police Vignaharta Nyas, said, "Every year we set up a medical team on the day of visarjan. But this year, we have received significant cases of health issues. Due to the huge crowd coming into the city for the last two or three days, many devotees are experiencing dizziness, vertigo, and suffocation. We have provided treatment to around 200 devotees and have reunited 142 missing children with their parents."

To provide emergency treatment to devotees, medical teams are stationed at four important locations: Puram Chowk, Jedhe Chowk, SP College, and Belbagh Chowk.

150 medical and para-medical staff from Tilak Ayurved Mahavidyalaya also participated in the noble cause. The teams were positioned at strategic locations with their ambulances, allowing people to seek help in an emergency.