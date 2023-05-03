FTII Recruitment 2023: Applications invited for the post of Group B and C on regular basis | FPJ

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) located in Pune, Maharashtra has released a recruitment notification for various group B and C positions in 2023. The FTII offers courses in film and television production, direction, editing, and other related fields.

The FTII has announced 84 vacancies and interested candidates can apply through the official website before May 29, 6 pm.

The list of posts includes Cameraman (Electronic & Film), Graphic & Visual Assistant, Film Editor, Make-up Artist, Laboratory Assistant (Grade - I), Research Assistant (Technical), Assistant Security Officer, Production Assistant, Assistant Maintenance Engineer (Mechanical), Assistant Maintenance Engineer (Electrical), Sound Recordist, Laboratory Technician, Demonstrator (Sound Recording), Stenographer, Upper Division Clerk, Mechanic, Hindi Typist Clerk, Carpenter, Driver, Electrician, Painter, Technician, Multi Tasking Staff (Assistant Carpenter), Multi Tasking Staff (Laboratory Attendant), Multi Tasking Staff (Plumber), Multi Tasking Staff (Cleaner), Multi Tasking Staff (Farash), Multi Tasking Staff (Peon), Multi Tasking Staff (Cook cum Chowkidar), and Studio Assistant.

The application process will be completed after payment of the application fee. The FTII has also provided details about the selection process and the pay scale for each position. Candidates are advised to read the official notification thoroughly before applying for the positions.

