 From October 17 to 26: Check Details And Timings Of Block On Mumbai Pune Expressway For Gantry Installation
The about 95-km long six-lane expressway is the first access-controlled highway in the county.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Attention! One-Hour Block On Pune-Bound Lane Of Expressway For Gantry Erection On Monday | File

In the interest of safety and improved traffic management, the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway is undergoing essential construction work. As a result, certain sections of the expressway will be temporarily closed during specific hours.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation is overseeing the installation of gantries as part of the Highway Traffic Management System.

To facilitate this crucial work, the following sections of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be closed to traffic between 12 noon and 1 pm on the specified dates:

October 17: Closure at Khandala tunnel (Km 47/900) on the Pune channel and Dasturi police post (Km 50/100) on the Mumbai channel.
October 18: Closure at Dasturi police post (Km 44/800) on the Mumbai channel and Khalapur (Km 33/800) on the Pune channel.
October 19: Closure at Dheku Village (Km 37/800) on both channels.
October 26: Closure at Khandala tunnel (Km 47/120) on both channels and Khopoli exit (Km 39/900) on the Pune channel.
Once the installation work is completed, traffic on these sections will resume at 1 pm on the respective dates.

Follow us on

