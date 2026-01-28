From Early Morning Visits To Sarcastic Remarks -- The Ajit Dada Punekars Knew... | File Images

Pune: The world of Punekars was jolted when news outlets across Maharashtra reported that the state’s Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, had died in the early hours of Wednesday in a plane crash in his home turf of Baramati. Whenever a leader of Pawar’s stature is reported dead, it is invariably devastating news. However, for Punekars, the shock was deeply personal, as their “Dada” was said to be no more.

It is undeniable that Ajit Pawar shared a unique and enduring relationship with the cities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Whether it was his once-a-week early morning visits, his sharp and often sarcastic jibes at the opposition -- or even at members of his own party during speeches and public interactions -- Ajit Pawar was a leader remembered for much more than just politics. A common sentiment among political observers summed it up best: “Politics aside, Ajit Pawar is a gem of a person.”

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai to Baramati, died after a crash landing at 8.45 am this morning.

Those onboard the plane, including Pawar, were Mumbai PSO HC Videep Jadhav, Pilot Captain Sumit Kapoor, Captain Sambhavi Pathak, and Flight Attendant Pinky Mali. They have also lost their lives in the crash. The crash was so severe that there was no chance of anyone surviving within the plane, reported the eyewitnesses.

The aircraft involved in the accident was a Learjet 45 belonging to Delhi-based charter company VSR. Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Pune Zilla Parishad Elections. Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday night, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde. He is married to Sunetra Pawar, with whom he has two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

Ajit Pawar & Punekars’ Early Mornings

Ajit Pawar began his political career in the mid-1980s and was initially very active in his home turf of Baramati. In 1991, he was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, which at the time included Pimpri-Chinchwad, Hinjawadi, and several other areas that were not within Pune city limits but were nonetheless key parts of the district.

After his uncle, Sharad Pawar, shifted his focus to national politics, Ajit Pawar took charge of state-level politics and assumed a decisive role in Pune district affairs. He wielded considerable influence in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) between 2002 and 2017 -- a stint that is widely appreciated across political lines.

Ajit Pawar earned a reputation as an early bird. He frequently made headlines for his surprise visits at the crack of dawn and on weekends. Civic officials often remained on edge during these visits, as Pawar was known for his sharp eye and ability to spot even the smallest lapses.

A senior government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, recalled, “Ajit Pawar once visited the Chakan area as early as 6 am. We were surrounding him, listening carefully to his instructions and ready to answer questions, when he noticed a vehicle that was not parked properly.”

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, he said, “He immediately scolded the driver from his own convoy, saying, ‘Don’t cause trouble for anyone.’”

Videos of him scolding office-bearers, officials, and even his own party workers during these early-morning visits often went viral. In one such widely circulated video from a recent morning visit, Ajit Pawar was seen reprimanding the Hinjawadi sarpanch for raising issues that, according to him, needed to be set aside for the greater good.

Ajit Pawar’s Sarcastic Takes

Ajit Pawar was someone famous for sarcastic remarks and a candid personality in every interaction he had with people and the media. He used to make everyone laugh and, in the meanwhile, used to make the matter clear as well. His approach in politics won the hearts of people many times and also gave him criticism.

Ajit Pawar always had answers ready for any sharp questions the media or the public threw at him.

Following his famous early-morning swearing-in ceremony with Devendra Fadnavis in 2019, he has often joked about his disciplined routine in Pune. "The media says I do things in the dark of the night. I wake up at 5:00 AM every day. If the rest of the world is sleeping when I start my work, is that my fault?"

During a developmental review in Baramati, a citizen complained that the road dividers were too low and stray dogs were jumping over them. "What do you want me to do? Should I go and tell the dog, 'Please don't jump'? I'll talk to the dog next time I see him," Ajit Pawar had said.

Along with this, his sharp and often witty replies to senior politicians, including Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde (when the latter was in the opposition), as well as Raj Thackeray, his former NCP colleagues, and others, frequently made headlines.

It is impossible to discuss Ajit Pawar's sarcasm without the "Dam Remark", which remains his most criticised moment. During a drought in 2013, he responded to a protester in Indapur, "If there is no water in the dam, should we urinate into it?" This remark led to a massive outcry. Pawar later apologised, calling it the "biggest mistake" of his political life.