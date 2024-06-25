Free Health Check-Up for Pandharpur Warkaris in Aurangabad: Public Health Department Initiates Extensive Measures | Tejal Ghorpade

The public health department is doing the free health check-up of the Warkaris going to Pandharpur on foot by the experts doctors and the medical staff. The health check-up drive will be implemented between June 22 and July 28, informed the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar.

Every year, Warkaris from the district go to the Pandharpur fair through Dindis. Under the guidance of ZP CEO Vikas Meena, Dr Dhanorkar and district survey officer Dr GM Kudlikar are planning for the health check-up of the Warkaris. The camps will be organised at the Dindis station in the district. The check-up will be done by the medical officers, community health officers, health assistants and helpers. Similarly, 102 and 108 ambulances will be made available in case of any emergency.

The Warkaris will be provided clean drinking water on the route and the water is being purified by checking the water samples and administering bleaching powder in it. The food in the restaurants and hotels on the route of the Dindis is also being checked. Fogging is done where the Warkaris will be stationed en route.

The Sant Janardan Swami Palkhi Dindi from Daulatabad started for Pandharpur on June 22 and the Warkaries participating in it have been checked, Dr Dhanorkar said.