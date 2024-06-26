FPJ Impact: Scheduled Castes Commission Issues Letter To Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner Over Manual Scavenging | Sourced

The Free Press Journal on June 25 in a story titled "We use machinery for cleaning drains" highlighted how manual scavenging is still very much rampant. Despite a ban on cleaning drainage manually, several workers working on a contractual basis under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) were seen cleaning the rainwater drains without any safety equipment or medical aid.

The labourers were found standing in drains with knee-deep sludge, without hand gloves or body kits. However, officials denied this, saying no manual scavenging is being done. Vijay Khorate, Additional Commissioner, PCMC, told this newspaper, "We don't use manual scavengers. We have machinery to perform the task, and we haven't received any complaints so far regarding this. If you have pictures of people cleaning the drainage, please send them to us, and we will take action."

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) took note of the story and issued a letter to the PCMC commissioner on Wednesday directing him to take stern action against the officials who allowed the labourers to clean the drainage. The NCSC also asked the commissioner to submit a report on the action taken or proposed against the concerned officials within 15 days. The NCSC had earlier also on May 17 issued a notice to the commissioner regarding the use of manpower to clean drains in violation of rules.

Advocate Sagar Charan, a member of the district vigilance committee of the government of Maharashtra, has also written a letter to PCMC, urging the authorities to take strict action against the officials for allowing manual cleaning of these drains. He suggested forming a committee to investigate the matter. He said, "Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955, and prevailing laws have been violated. I am sad to say that, even after informing the concerned authorities, there is no implementation of the rules laid by the government. The NCSC also issued a notice to the civic body. Despite all of that, the rules are being violated, and the lives of these workers are in grave danger. If any unfortunate event takes place while cleaning this drainage, who will be held accountable? The PCMC's negligence can cost a life. The worst part is that there is no medical assistance or kit available while they are working."

Following the NCSC's letter, this newspaper attempted to reach out to Khorate for comment, but he did not respond.