FPJ Cyber Secure: Gold Jewellery Shop Employee In Pune Falls Victim to Sextortion Scam, Loses ₹7 Lakh

Man Loses Over ₹7 Lakh To Sextortion Racket Involving Woman |

In a disturbing incident, a 33-year-old resident of Sadashiv Patil Nagar in Ambegaon Budrak, working as an IT official in a renowned jewellery shop, became a target of cyber fraudsters, resulting in a significant financial loss of Rs. 7.14 lakh. The fraudsters employed a deceitful tactic, luring the victim into a video chat where they coerced him into undressing and subsequently extorted money by threatening to distribute the explicit video across various social media platforms.

Fraudulent activities occurred between February 22 and May 23.

According to police officials, the fraudulent activities occurred between February 22 and May 23. The victim filed a formal complaint at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on Monday, providing a detailed account of the distressing ordeal.

Threats followed video call

The police investigation revealed that the cyber criminals initiated contact with the victim through a video call, using a female accomplice to engage him in conversation. During the interaction, the criminals manipulated the victim into removing his clothes while the female associate discreetly recorded the explicit act. Exploiting the compromising video, the accused demanded a significant sum of money from the victim, threatening to release the footage online. Fearing the potential consequences, the victim succumbed to their demands and transferred a portion of the requested amount, desperately pleading for the video's deletion.

Extortion through various means

Subsequently, the victim received a fraudulent call from an individual impersonating a cyber police commissioner from Delhi. This impersonator further deceived the victim by demanding additional payment under the pretense of conducting an investigation and apprehending the woman involved. Falling for the fraudulent ruse, the victim complied and sent additional funds.

Emotional torture used for extortion

In a subsequent call, the fraudsters posed as a family member of the woman, falsely claiming that she had tragically committed suicide. Exploiting the victim's guilt and emotions, they coerced him into providing further compensation. Fearing the repercussions, the victim finally approached the police, seeking assistance and protection.

Case filed and investigation underway

Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kumbhar confirmed the registration of a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to cheating, extortion, and criminal intimidation. Additionally, sections 66(c) and 66(D) of the Information Technology (IT) Act have been invoked. The police are actively investigating the matter, aiming to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for this heinous cybercrime.

FPJ Cyber Secure |