Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel to Contest Assembly Polls: Owaisi |

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday announced five candidates for the upcoming assembly polls, including former MP Imtiaz Jaleel. The list also featured two sitting MLAs. Owaisi shared these details during an interaction with media persons after addressing a public meeting at Haj House.

Although Owaisi confirmed Jaleel's candidature, it was not clarified from which constituency he will contest. When asked about a possible alliance with the Mahavikas Aghadi, Owaisi stated that they would have to consider it.

Last week, former MP Jaleel had announced that if the Mahavikas Aghadi did not make a decision by September 8, AIMIM would contest the election independently. During Monday's visit, Owaisi addressed a public meeting opposing the Wakf Board Bill, stating that while AIMIM had held discussions with the Mahavikas Aghadi, the latter had not yet informed them of any decision.

For the upcoming assembly polls, the state president Imtiaz Jaleel, Malegaon's MLA Mufti Mohammad Ismail, Dhule's MLA Farooq Shah, Solapur's Farooq Shabdi, and Mumbai's Raees Lashkariya are confirmed candidates, Owaisi announced.

The union government recently tabled a bill for amendment in the Wakf Act. However, due to opposition from political parties, the bill was sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Owaisi criticized the bill, alleging its main goal is to seize properties owned by Muslims, calling it an attack on democracy and the constitution.

Jaleel Criticizes Wakf Act Amendment

He further explained that Wakf lands were donated by ancestors for development purposes, with mosques, Dargahs, and graveyards built on these lands. According to Owaisi, the Prime Minister's primary aim is to seize these lands. The deadline for submitting objections to the bill is September 15, and the Muslim Law Board has issued a QR Code to facilitate submissions, Owaisi added.