Forest Smuggling Ring Busted: Operation All Out Launched In Nashik |

A team from the Forest Development Corporation (FDC) had recently arrested a smuggler, Navsubhai Lohar (Tokarpada, Dist. Valsad), who was infiltrating the forests of Nashik district for the smuggling of Khair and Teak wood.

After these arrests, the investigation has sped up to identify the network of wood smugglers and arrest them. During his forest custody, Lohar confessed the names of 15 suspected accomplices from Gujarat. Now, the forest teams from both Peth and Barhe areas in the western region have joined the investigation, prompting the Forest Department to launch 'Operation All Out'.

Speaking with The Free Press Journal, Dr Sujit Nevese, Divisional Manager, FDC, West Nashik, said, “We are committed to destroying this network of smugglers. The investigation of the arrested suspect Lohar has revealed some names from across the border. We are trying to establish a network to apprehend these suspects.”

Forest Racket Uncovers Gujarat Connection

The investigation has once again highlighted the Gujarat connection in this smuggling racket. The forest teams are now conducting extensive searches in the border areas, with significant support from local tribal members, especially the youth, who are contributing to forest protection efforts.

For the past six years, Navsubhai had been active in smuggling operations along the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, including the Peth, Surgana, and Barhe areas. He had formed a gang by recruiting individuals from various hamlets in Gujarat. The forest team has issued notices under Section 41A of CrPC 1973 to ten suspects revealed during Navsubhai's confession, requiring them to appear for questioning. Additionally, 15 more suspects from Gujarat have been identified, and the forest team is now pursuing them.

On Tuesday, forest teams crossed the border and searched the hamlets of Gujarat. The investigation revealed that Navsubhai was infiltrating forests in the border areas of Maharashtra, cutting Khair trees through his gang, and delivering the 'goods' to three to four suppliers based in Gujarat at a rate of ₹35 per kg. Despite the ban on Gutka in Maharashtra, Gutkha-making factories are thriving in Gujarat. It is reported that the Khair wood is supplied to these factories, where it is used to make Kath, which adds redness to the mouth, thereby increasing the demand for Khair smuggling.