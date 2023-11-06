Foreign Tourists Aboard As Maharashtra Splendor Luxury Train Arrives In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar |

The Maharashtra Splendor itinerary arrived at Chhatrapati Sambhajingar Railway Station on Monday morning, with four passengers, including two from the United Kingdom and two from New Zealand, alighting at the station. The tourists visited Ellora Caves and Daulatabad Fort, with a planned visit to the Ajanta Caves on Tuesday.

The luxury train has resumed operations after four years, with its previous operations halted due to the pandemic and other reasons. The last trip of the train to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar before this schedule was on March 16, 2020.

Maharashtra Splendor is among the five super luxury trains in India. The route covers the following destinations: Mumbai (CST)—Nashik—Ellora Caves—Ajanta Caves—Kolhapur—Goa—Sindhudurg—Mumbai.

