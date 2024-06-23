Food Corporation of India Pune Overpowers PCMC Academy in High-Scoring Hockey League Encounter |

Food Corporation of India, Pune and PCMC Academy 'B' were involved in high-scoring encounters in the Senior and Junior Division of the Hockey Pune League 2024-25, conducted under the aegis of Hockey Maharashtra, at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri on Saturday.

In a late afternoon encounter, Food Corporation of India, Pune thumped PCMC Academy 8-3 with being the top scorer in a Senior Division encounter.

Read Also 8,000 Cops On Ashadhi Wari Duty To Receive Essentials From Punit Balan Group

Food Corporation of India, Pune were the first to score through Bheem Batala (3rd and added another later in the game in the 46th minute. Later, Ajay Naidu added a brace (10th and 59th off successive penalty corners 56th - p.c, 59th - p.c). The other goal scorers were Venkatesh D (22nd), Raj Patil (23rd) and Akash Pawar (25th), a release said.

For PCMC Academy, Hargude Arjun (15th - p.c) and (48th) netted a brace and Abhishek Mane (43rd) added one to make the final tally.

The day began with PCMC Academy 'B' playing on their home ground get the better of Kids Hockey Academy 6-2 in the Junior Division and earn full points in their Pool-A encounter.

PCMC Academy 'B' were quick to score with Adiraj Singh (2nd) and Prince Patiyal (3rd) opening up a 2-0 lead. However, Kids Hockey Academy pulled one back through Akash Sawant (22nd) off a penalty corner to make the score 2-2 at half-time.

Changing ends, PCMC Academy 'B' netted four more Aditya Khude 24th; Numair Shaikh 40th; Prem Vijendra 44th and Prince Patiyal (45th) added his second goal of the match.

Kids Hockey Aademy had Akash Singh (60th) net his brace and round off the scoreline.

The other Junior Division match between PCMC Club and Pune Magicians in Pool-B was not played as PCMC Club failed to turn up for their encounter.

Read Also Watch Video: How Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol Learned About His MoS Appointment

Results:

Junior Division:

Pool-A: PCMC Academy 'B': 6 (Adiraj Singh 2nd; Prince Patiyal 3rd; 45th; Aditya Khude 24th; Numair Shaikh 40th; Prem Vijendra 44th) bt Kids Hockey Academy: 2 (Akash Sawant 22nd - p.c; Akash Singh 60th - p.c). HT: 2-0 Senior Division:

Food Corporation of India, Pune: 8 (Ajay Naidu (10th - p.c, 56th - p.c, 59th - p.c; Bheem Batala 3rd, 46th; Venkatesh D 22nd; Raj Patil 23rd; Akash Pawar 25th) bt PCMC Academy: (Hargude Arjun (15th - p.c, 48th); Abhishek Mane (43rd). HT: 4-1