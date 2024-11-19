Flights From Pune To North India Delayed Due To Dense Fog | ANI Photo

More than six flights from Pune to North Indian cities, including Delhi, were delayed due to dense fog over and around the national capital.



One flight was even diverted. An Air India flight (AI-852) took off from Pune around 7.54am and was to land in Delhi at 10am. However, it was diverted to Jaipur. The flight took off from Jaipur at 1.42pm, landing in Delhi at 2.22pm.





Delays and diversions are expected to increase as winter sets in slowly, with fog becoming more frequent. Passangers are trying to avoid early morning and late evening flights, as these are the most affected by the winter fog. Consequently, the prices of daytime flights could see a spike.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Air India wrote on Monday, "Poor visibility in Delhi and some parts of Northern India are affecting flight operations to and from Delhi today. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic may delay their movement. You are requested to check your flight status before heading to the airport."

Additionally, long-distance trains headed to the northern and eastern parts of the country have also been impacted.