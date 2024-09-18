 Five Held for Assaulting, Robbing Truck Driver on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Five persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a truck driver on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday arrested the accused in connection with the incident that occurred on September 9, an official said.

The accused allegedly attacked a 35-year-old truck driver who had stopped on the side of the road. They threatened and assaulted him and stole two mobile phones and Rs 23,000 cash, he said.

Stolen property worth Rs 48,000, including mobile phones and cash, were recovered from the arrested accused, he said. 

