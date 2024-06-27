First Minority Commissionerate Inaugurated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Amid Opposition |

The state cabinet minister for minority affairs, Abdul Sattar, inaugurated the first minority commissionerate of the country in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday. However, leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and both NCP factions turned their backs on the inauguration function, opposing the minority commissionerate's establishment at the Haj House. After waiting for a long time, Sattar inaugurated the commissionerate following discussions with the officers.

The Mahayuti government recently decided to establish the minority commissionerate in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, there was no space available to accommodate the 83 officers and employees of the commissionerate. Consequently, the Haj House building was selected for this purpose.

Crowd at Haj House under scanner

However, the office of the Wakf Tribunal is currently operating here, resulting in the Haj House always being crowded with lawyers and residents. Therefore, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) opposed establishing the commissionerate at this location. Despite the opposition, the inauguration function was organized here. As the name of newly elected Congress MP Dr. Kalyan Kale was not mentioned in the invitation card, the Congress party created havoc over the issue. Dr. Kale’s name was subsequently included in the card just before the inauguration ceremony. However, Congress activists staged demonstrations over the incident and opposed the commissionerate.

The inauguration program was scheduled for 4pm, but no leaders of various political parties arrived at the venue until 5pm. After waiting for an hour, Sattar inaugurated the commissionerate in the presence of the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and other officers.

Sattar stated that earlier the minority department used to receive funds of ₹30 to ₹40 crores, but the Mahayuti government has increased these funds to ₹1,200 crores. The first-of-its-kind minority commissionerate in the country has been established in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Muslims and six other minority communities will benefit from the schemes implemented by the commissionerate.

Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade, District Collector Dilip Swami, SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, ZP CEO Vikas Meena, minority commissioner Moin Tashildar, Bharat Rajput, former mayor Rashid Mamu, and others were present.