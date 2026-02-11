 Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building On BT Kawade Road In Pune; No Injuries Reported
According to officials, no injuries have been reported so far. Residents were safely evacuated from the building, and the situation was brought under control within a short time. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined

Aakash Singh
Updated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
article-image

Pune: A fire broke out at a residential building located on BT Kawade Road in Pune on Tuesday, triggering panic among residents and commuters in the busy locality. The fire occurred in Flat No. 1702 on the 17th floor of C Building at Kohinoor Presidentia Housing Society. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the structure, prompting people in the surrounding area to rush out of their homes as a safety measure.

Fire brigade teams were immediately dispatched to the spot after receiving an alert, and firefighting operations were launched without delay. Residents were safely evacuated from the building, and the situation was brought under control within a short time. According to officials, no injuries have been reported. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and a detailed inspection of the premises will be carried out once cooling operations are completed.

In another incident on the same day, a fire involving three buses broke out in the Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, raising concerns over fire safety in the region. Initially, two buses were reported to be on fire, but fire officials later confirmed that a third vehicle had also caught fire. One bus was completely gutted in the blaze, while two others were partially damaged.

Two fire tenders were deployed to the spot and managed to contain the fire before it could spread further. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident either. Officials stated that the buses were parked in the lot without official permission, which may have contributed to the risk.

Authorities have launched an investigation into both incidents to determine the cause and to assess whether any safety norms were violated. Civic and fire department officials have urged property owners and vehicle operators to follow fire safety regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.

