Find Permanent Solutions To 39 Black Spots In Pune District, Directs Collector Suhas Diwase

In a meeting attended by Pune city traffic DCP Rohidas Pawar, Public Works Department (PWD) superintendent engineer Bappa Bahir, National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) Yogeshwar D, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) traffic planner Nikhil Mizar, and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation’s (MSRDC) deputy engineer MD Kajrekar, Collector Suhas Diwase issued directives to address 39 identified black spots in Pune district.

According to a press statement, Diwase emphasised the need for focussed action plans to mitigate accidents at these locations. "Data on recurring accident locations will be compiled to assess the effectiveness of intervention measures. The PWD, NHAI, MSRDC, and municipal corporations will collaborate on improving road conditions and implementing short-term and long-term safety plans," said Diwase.

The release outlined activities such as installing rumble strips, signage, road markings, pedestrian crossings, blinkers, and reflectors. Additionally, road markings, zebra crossings, and side strips will be painted over the next three months.

Considering the rise in two-wheeler and pedestrian accidents, Diwase directed the traffic police to rigorously enforce rules and ensure the effective implementation of safety measures.

What are black spots?

A patch of 500 metres of road, on which five or more accidents with fatalities or grievous injuries have taken place in past three years, is referred to as a ‘black spot’, as per the norms set up by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Indian Road Congress.