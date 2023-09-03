Fake Army Officer Nabbed At Pune Railway Station, Posed As Officer At Red Fort On Independence Day |

A fake army officer was apprehended by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Pune railway station on Sunday, an official informed.

The individual in question, identified as Neeraj Vikram Vishwakarma, a 20-year-old resident of Latera (Etawah, Siddharthnagar) in Uttar Pradesh, was found behaving suspiciously on platform number six of the Pune railway station.

The RPF received information about this from Railway Security Force PK Yadav and Ashok Chandurkar, prompting them to form a team and apprehend Vishwakarma.

During the interrogation, Vishwakarma failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for his actions and was found to be in possession of a small plate resembling the nameplate of a lieutenant rank officer on his uniform. Further investigation also revealed that Vishwakarma had visited the Red Fort on Independence Day, where he had posed as an army officer despite lacking any official identification.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)