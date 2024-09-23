EY Pune Employee Death: Union Labour Ministry Seeks Report From State Dept | X

Union Ministry of Labour and Employment sought a report from the state department on Monday following the death of a 26-year-old employee of EY in Pune reportedly due to excessive workload.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya said that the report is expected to be submitted within 7-10 days.

"Ministry has sought a report from state department. They are expected to submit their report within 7-10 days. Whatever investigation comes, we will take action accordingly," Mandaviya said.

This comes after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognizance of the death and issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The Commission has also asked businesses to review their work culture, employment policies and regulations to ensure alignment with global human rights standards.

"The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that a 26-year-old chartered accountant girl from Kerala died in Pune, Maharashtra, on July 20, 2024, allegedly, due to excessive workload in the Ernst & Young that she joined four months back," a NHRC release stated.

The matter caught public attention after the mother of the young professional wrote an open letter to EY claiming that long hours of work had taken a heavy toll on her daughter's physical, emotional and mental health, a charge later denied by the company.

Mandaviya earlier assured action in the matter, saying that "action will be taken based on whatever facts are revealed in the investigation." "Be it a white collar job or any worker, whenever a citizen of the country dies, it is natural to be saddened by it. The matter is being investigated, and action will be taken based on whatever facts are revealed in the investigation," Mandaviya told ANI earlier.