 Explosion at Nashik Artillery Center Kills Two Agniveers, Injures Third
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneExplosion at Nashik Artillery Center Kills Two Agniveers, Injures Third

Explosion at Nashik Artillery Center Kills Two Agniveers, Injures Third

A tragic incident was reported in Nashik city, where a powerful explosion occurred during artillery training at the Nashik Artillery Centre. It is believed that the explosion happened while a shell was being loaded for training purposes.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Explosion at Nashik Artillery Center Kills Two Agniveers, Injures Third |

Two Agniveers were killed when a shell from an Indian field gun exploded during firing practice at the Artillery Centre in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Friday.

A tragic incident was reported in Nashik city, where a powerful explosion occurred during artillery training at the Nashik Artillery Centre. It is believed that the explosion happened while a shell was being loaded for training purposes.

The deceased Agniveers have been identified as Gohil Vishwaraj Singh (20) and Saifat Shit (21). The duo sustained injuries and was taken to MH Hospital, Deolali, where they were pronounced dead. The injured soldier is currently receiving treatment at an army hospital. The cause of death is said to be due to the explosion, and shell fragments injured the vitals of the victims. A case has been registered at the Deolali Camp Police Station, and the police have initiated an investigation.

Read Also
Shocker! Agniveer Plans ₹50 Lakh Gold Heist In Bhopal; Loots Jewellery Shop Owner At Gunpoint
article-image

The jawans involved were recruits under the Army’s Agniveer scheme, undergoing training at the Nashik Artillery Centre. The explosion occurred around noon on Thursday at the Shingwe Bahula firing range while training on loading artillery shells was underway. Both the police and army are investigating the cause of the explosion.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Road Murder: Husband Slits Wife's Throat In Broad Daylight Minutes After Leaving Naya Nagar Police Station; Held
Mira Road Murder: Husband Slits Wife's Throat In Broad Daylight Minutes After Leaving Naya Nagar Police Station; Held
Randeep Hooda Reunites With Cat 'Mini Mee' After 4 Days Of Being Missing: 'Have Always Had Dogs But...' (PHOTOS)
Randeep Hooda Reunites With Cat 'Mini Mee' After 4 Days Of Being Missing: 'Have Always Had Dogs But...' (PHOTOS)
Mumbai: Western Railways To Soon Launch 12 Additional Suburban Trains From October 12; Find More Details
Mumbai: Western Railways To Soon Launch 12 Additional Suburban Trains From October 12; Find More Details
Mira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of Kolkata's Majestic Palace Temple; See Pics
Mira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of Kolkata's Majestic Palace Temple; See Pics

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik News: Yashwant Mandai to Be Demolished, NMC Faces Loss in Market Fee Collection, Businessman...

Nashik News: Yashwant Mandai to Be Demolished, NMC Faces Loss in Market Fee Collection, Businessman...

Pune: CBI Initiates Probe Against MoD Official In Misappropriation & Bribery Cases

Pune: CBI Initiates Probe Against MoD Official In Misappropriation & Bribery Cases

Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: All Accused Are From Madhya Pradesh, Have Criminal History, Were Drunk...

Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: All Accused Are From Madhya Pradesh, Have Criminal History, Were Drunk...

Nashik Sees Heavy Rain and Hail; Camera Theft Incident Reported at City Center Mall

Nashik Sees Heavy Rain and Hail; Camera Theft Incident Reported at City Center Mall

7 New Police Stations In Pune, 4 In Pimpri-Chinchwad Inaugurated

7 New Police Stations In Pune, 4 In Pimpri-Chinchwad Inaugurated