Explosion at Nashik Artillery Center Kills Two Agniveers, Injures Third

Two Agniveers were killed when a shell from an Indian field gun exploded during firing practice at the Artillery Centre in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Friday.

A tragic incident was reported in Nashik city, where a powerful explosion occurred during artillery training at the Nashik Artillery Centre. It is believed that the explosion happened while a shell was being loaded for training purposes.

The deceased Agniveers have been identified as Gohil Vishwaraj Singh (20) and Saifat Shit (21). The duo sustained injuries and was taken to MH Hospital, Deolali, where they were pronounced dead. The injured soldier is currently receiving treatment at an army hospital. The cause of death is said to be due to the explosion, and shell fragments injured the vitals of the victims. A case has been registered at the Deolali Camp Police Station, and the police have initiated an investigation.

The jawans involved were recruits under the Army’s Agniveer scheme, undergoing training at the Nashik Artillery Centre. The explosion occurred around noon on Thursday at the Shingwe Bahula firing range while training on loading artillery shells was underway. Both the police and army are investigating the cause of the explosion.