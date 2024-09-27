Explore Study Opportunities: Ireland’s Education Roadshow Comes to Pune, Read Details Here |

Education in Ireland, the national brand representing Ireland's top Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), is pleased to invite aspiring Indian students to explore their higher education options at the upcoming Education Fair in Pune on September 29 at The Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel from 12pm to 4pm. With 8,000 Indian students choosing Ireland as their study destination in 2023, this year's fair is expected to attract even more interest in Irish institutions.

As part of the #StudyEmeraldIsle campaign, this event offers students and parents a unique opportunity to engage with representatives from 18 leading Irish institutions. Participants will gain comprehensive information on courses and post-study work opportunities. Additionally, there will be a seminar conducted on the study visa application process, presented by the Irish Visa Office, in all five cities. In Pune, students have the opportunity to attend a special panel discussion on ‘The Future of Engineering: What are the Emerging Trends?’ led by Irish academics. The fair aims to guide students in navigating their higher education journey, addressing their concerns, and allowing them to speak directly to faculty and representatives, empowering them to make informed decisions.

Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager, India & South Asia for Education in Ireland, also expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Ireland’s new international education strategy, Global Citizens 2030, aims to position Ireland as a top location for international talent and as a thought leader in education, research, innovation, and science. These education fairs present the opportunity for Indian students to learn about undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by Irish higher education institutions. The fairs are a chance for students to chat face-to-face with representatives from 18 of Ireland’s HEIs. The exhibiting institutions are committed to addressing students' queries around entry requirements, course content, and post-study career opportunities.”

Apart from Pune, the Education in Ireland fair will be held in four other cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Last year, the fair's success in all five cities was remarkable, and this year, a substantial increase in student enrollments in Irish Higher Education Institutions is expected.

To register, please visit: https://india.educationinireland.live?utm_source=Press&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=IndiaRoadshow&utm_id=Partners

