Explore Pune This Weekend (October 19 & 20): Kalagoshthi 2024, Royal Wadas Heritage Walk And More

Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is buzzing with energy this weekend, featuring a vibrant mix of exciting events. Whether you're seeking thrilling activities or cultural explorations, the city has something for everyone. Check out the list below to make the most of your weekend adventures in Pune!

1. Kalagoshthi 2024: Artlane is set to host 'Kalagoshthi 2024 - Tell Me a Story’ from October 19 to 21 at the Poona Western Club in Bhugaon. This captivating group art exhibition brings together artists from diverse genres, each infusing their unique narratives into their work. This exhibition serves as a vibrant dialogue where art becomes a profound medium for storytelling, inviting visitors to explore the tales that resonate deeply within the artists' souls.

2. Royal Wadas Heritage Walk: Join Pune Heritage Walks for a captivating journey through the city’s rich history as you explore iconic wadas such as Dixit Wada, Majumdar Wada, Laal Mahal, Nana Wada, and Vishrambaug Wada. This immersive experience allows you to relive Pune's glorious royal past, guiding you through the enchanting bylanes filled with stories and heritage. Discover the architectural splendour and cultural significance of these historic sites for an enriching personal experience.

3. Baithak: Head to Bougainvillea Farms in Erandwane for an informal gathering dedicated to the love of poetry. At Baithak, everyone is welcome—there’s no need to be a poet, artist, or literature expert; simply bring your passion for words and verses. What makes Baithak unique is its emphasis on meaningful conversations and interactions between artists and their audience, ensuring that participants engage not just through performance but through discussion.

4. RoZéO: Experience the magic of RoZéO, an acclaimed performance by the renowned French company Gratte Ciel, known for its breathtaking acrobatic and meditative artistry. After captivating audiences at the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, this extraordinary show invites you to pause and reflect amidst the poetic and delicate movements of the performers. Go to the Oasis Lawn, Amanora Mall on October 20 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm for an unforgettable experience!

- Compiled by WeAreChompions