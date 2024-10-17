 Explore Pune This Weekend (October 19 & 20): Kalagoshthi 2024, Royal Wadas Heritage Walk And More
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneExplore Pune This Weekend (October 19 & 20): Kalagoshthi 2024, Royal Wadas Heritage Walk And More

Explore Pune This Weekend (October 19 & 20): Kalagoshthi 2024, Royal Wadas Heritage Walk And More

Pune is buzzing with energy this weekend, featuring a vibrant mix of exciting events

Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is buzzing with energy this weekend, featuring a vibrant mix of exciting events. Whether you're seeking thrilling activities or cultural explorations, the city has something for everyone. Check out the list below to make the most of your weekend adventures in Pune!

1. Kalagoshthi 2024: Artlane is set to host 'Kalagoshthi 2024 - Tell Me a Story’ from October 19 to 21 at the Poona Western Club in Bhugaon. This captivating group art exhibition brings together artists from diverse genres, each infusing their unique narratives into their work. This exhibition serves as a vibrant dialogue where art becomes a profound medium for storytelling, inviting visitors to explore the tales that resonate deeply within the artists' souls.

Read Also
87.57 Lakh Registered Voters In Pune District: Detailed Assembly Seat-Wise Breakdown Of Male, Female...
article-image

2. Royal Wadas Heritage Walk: Join Pune Heritage Walks for a captivating journey through the city’s rich history as you explore iconic wadas such as Dixit Wada, Majumdar Wada, Laal Mahal, Nana Wada, and Vishrambaug Wada. This immersive experience allows you to relive Pune's glorious royal past, guiding you through the enchanting bylanes filled with stories and heritage. Discover the architectural splendour and cultural significance of these historic sites for an enriching personal experience.

3. Baithak: Head to Bougainvillea Farms in Erandwane for an informal gathering dedicated to the love of poetry. At Baithak, everyone is welcome—there’s no need to be a poet, artist, or literature expert; simply bring your passion for words and verses. What makes Baithak unique is its emphasis on meaningful conversations and interactions between artists and their audience, ensuring that participants engage not just through performance but through discussion.

FPJ Shorts
India's Logistics Cost Will Come Down To Single-Digit In Two Years: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
India's Logistics Cost Will Come Down To Single-Digit In Two Years: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Rajasthan: 20-Yr-Old NEET-UG Aspirant From UP Hangs Himself In His PG Room In Kota; 15th Suicide Case This Year
Rajasthan: 20-Yr-Old NEET-UG Aspirant From UP Hangs Himself In His PG Room In Kota; 15th Suicide Case This Year
NTET Registration 2024 Deadline Extended To October 22
NTET Registration 2024 Deadline Extended To October 22
J&K: Several CRPF Jawans Injured As Their Vehicle Falls Into Canal In Pakherpora, Budgam; Visuals Surface
J&K: Several CRPF Jawans Injured As Their Vehicle Falls Into Canal In Pakherpora, Budgam; Visuals Surface
Read Also
Pune: Petrol Dealers Association Postpones Strike After Assurance From Union Minister Murlidhar...
article-image

4. RoZéO: Experience the magic of RoZéO, an acclaimed performance by the renowned French company Gratte Ciel, known for its breathtaking acrobatic and meditative artistry. After captivating audiences at the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, this extraordinary show invites you to pause and reflect amidst the poetic and delicate movements of the performers. Go to the Oasis Lawn, Amanora Mall on October 20 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm for an unforgettable experience!

- Compiled by WeAreChompions

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BHR Scam: CBI Books IPS Officer Bhagyashree Navtake For Forgery, Criminal Conspiracy

BHR Scam: CBI Books IPS Officer Bhagyashree Navtake For Forgery, Criminal Conspiracy

Aye, Gap Bas, Ashya Ghoshana Deun Kuni Mukhyamantri Hot Nasta: Jayant Patil Cracks Up Workers and...

Aye, Gap Bas, Ashya Ghoshana Deun Kuni Mukhyamantri Hot Nasta: Jayant Patil Cracks Up Workers and...

Explore Pune This Weekend (October 19 & 20): Kalagoshthi 2024, Royal Wadas Heritage Walk And More

Explore Pune This Weekend (October 19 & 20): Kalagoshthi 2024, Royal Wadas Heritage Walk And More

87.57 Lakh Registered Voters In Pune District: Detailed Assembly Seat-Wise Breakdown Of Male, Female...

87.57 Lakh Registered Voters In Pune District: Detailed Assembly Seat-Wise Breakdown Of Male, Female...

Pune: Rupali Chakankar's Reappointment as Chairperson of Maharashtra State Women's Commission Leaves...

Pune: Rupali Chakankar's Reappointment as Chairperson of Maharashtra State Women's Commission Leaves...