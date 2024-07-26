Explore Pune This Weekend (July 27 & 28): LEGO Builder Workshop, Vetal Tekdi Trail And More

Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is one of the most vibrant cities to spend a weekend, and this one is no exception. With a variety of events and heritage walks planned, there's something exciting for everyone. Check out the list below and make the most of your weekend by exploring all that the city has to offer.

1. LEGO Builder Workshop: Step away from the screen and digital media for a day and immerse yourself in the highly addictive activity of building LEGO sets. Spend a few hours creating something you love while enjoying LEGO chatter with fellow participants. With over 80 sets available, there's something for every age group.

2. Somwar Peth Heritage Walk: Experience Pune's rich history with a guided tour organised by Pune Heritage Walks (PHW). This walk takes you through some of the city's oldest and most significant sites, including Trishund Ganpati Temple, Nageshwar Temple, and Kala Ram Temple. Curated and led by PHW founder Randhir Jaya Naidu, this tour offers an in-depth look at Pune's cultural heritage.

3. Vetal Tekdi Trail: Discover Pune's last green sanctuary on a guided trail through Vetal Tekdi, a haven of diverse ecosystems including dry deciduous forests, wetlands, and grasslands. This area is a rich tapestry of biodiversity and a hotspot for birdwatching. Join Ranjeet Rane, a dedicated birding enthusiast and member of Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti (VTBKS), this Sunday for a chance to spot a variety of bird species and explore this natural gem like never before.

4. Pune Camp Heritage Walk: Immerse yourself in Pune’s colonial past with this engaging heritage walk. Discover some of the city's oldest surviving buildings and hear their captivating histories. Key highlights include the Ritz Hotel, Zero Stone, General Post Office, St. Paul's Church, Ohel David Synagogue, Albert Edward Institute Library, Cowasjee Dinshaw Hall, Kayani Bakery, and Victory Theater. Each stop offers a glimpse into Pune's rich architectural and cultural legacy.

- Compiled by WeAreChompions