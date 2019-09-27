“Everything is damaged inside our houses”- A victim of flood in Pune

Pune: A man witnessed his wife gushed out in Pune’s flood. Sanjay Rane, a resident of Tangewala colony in Sahakarnagar at Pune witnessed his wife swept away with the gushing water of Ambil odha (stream) on Wednesday night according to Hindustan Times report. The aftermath of heavy rains in Pune has caused the death of eighteen people and more than eight hundred animals, including the cattle from local dairies. On 25th September, within four hours 100mm of rainfall was noted which lead to overflowing of canals, nullah and gutters. Over more than 2000 vehicles on the road and parking lots were found submerged in the waterlogged areas of south Pune.

Jyotsna Rane, was carried away with force of stream as it got flooded due to heavy rains. Rane said, “We all were trying to get out of the house when suddenly the heavy flow of water came and in that Jyotsana was washed away right in front of my eyes. I could not get hold of her or save her; afterwards, we found her body nearby. “It is a terrible shock for our family, especially our ten-year-old son, Varad, who will not be able to see his mother ever again,” as per the Hindustan Times report.

Tangewala colony is situated behind the Gangatirth society in Sahakarnagar. A canal comprising of 125 slum houses is located behind the society. Due to the stream, there is only one way to reach this area. On Wednesday night when rains hit, residents started to move out of their homes. As water seeped in from the front side of the houses, the passage heading towards the exist got flooded. Residents climbed over houses and started walking on the tin sheets. There was a time when the gap was large, so they made Bamboo Bridge and later jumped into the parking lot of Gangatirtha society. Many residents got injured.

Another resident and senior citizen Yamunabai Shinde said, “Our house is just next to the nullah and every time water first comes to our house, so when initially the water level started increasing we alerted all the residents, but the flow of the water was so intense that we just ran out in the open. Everything is damaged inside our houses. If again similar heavy rains occur where will we take shelter,” added Shinde.

According to the Pune Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao said that the narrowing of the Ambil stream is the root cause of this incident. The natural flow of the stream got hammered due to constructions have left no option for efficient water flow, as per the Hindustan Times report.