Everyone should come forward for work of nature conservation: Forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar

Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday said that everyone should take ahead the work of nature conservation and tree plantation.

He was speaking at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vanashri Award ceremony which was held in Pune. "As we celebrate 350 years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, it is our responsibility to take a step forward in the path of action while cheering his thoughts," said Mungantiwar.

The award is given to individuals and institutions who have excelled in tree plantation and tree conservation in the non-forest sector of the state. The awards for the year 2018 and 2019 were given today at Yashwantrao Chavan Academy Of Development Administration (YASHADA) in Pune.

A monetary prize of 1 lakh rupees was given to the winner at the state level, while 75 thousand rupees for the second and 50 thousand rupees for the third runner-up.

This year, for 2018 and 2019, a total of 28 individuals and 14 organizations were honoured. On this occasion Guardian Minister of Pune District Chandrakant Patil, Principal Secretary (Forest) B. Venugopal Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr Sunita Singh, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Vivek Khandekar, Director of Forest Academy, Chandrapur Srinivas Reddy were present.