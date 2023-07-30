Enthralling Art Exhibition 'KALAPANCHAM' Brings Vibrant Expressions To Pune |

An enthralling art exhibition named "KALAPANCHAM" is all set to grace Pune with the vibrant expressions of five talented artists. This captivating event will span over five days, from Tuesday, August 1, to Saturday, August 6, at the PN Gadgil Showroom in Aundh. The exhibition will be open from 11:00 am to 8:30 pm daily.

The artists will showcase their creativity through various art forms, including landscapes, still life, and abstract artwork, skillfully brought to life using watercolors and acrylics on canvas.

The official inauguration of "KALAPANCHAM" will be held on August 1 at 6:30 pm, graced by esteemed guests Atul Shidhaye, a renowned cine makeup artist and photographer, and Rahul Pendse, a distinguished business planner and interior designer.

Punekars, along with their friends and family, are warmly welcomed to immerse themselves in the world of art and aesthetics at this exclusive exhibition.

A special attraction awaits all art lovers - live demonstrations of watercolor and acrylic painting will take place on August 5 and 6 from 4:30 pm onwards, providing a unique opportunity to witness the artists' creative process in action.

Read Also PM Narendra Modi To Visit Pune On August 1, To Be Conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)