Elgar Parishad case: Pune court reserves ruling on Gautam Navlakha’s pre-arrest bail plea

On Monday, the Bombay High Court dismissed the Delhi-based activist's pre-arrest bail plea and asked him to approach the sessions court in Pune for relief.

Justice P D Naik, who dismissed the plea, asked the sessions court to hear and decide Navlakha's plea expeditiously.

Navlakha had filed the application in the high court which had, in September, declined to quash a police case lodged against him in January last year, after which he had moved the Supreme Court.

The apex court had granted him interim protection from arrest and said he could seek anticipatory bail from the court concerned.

According to the police, "inflammatory" speeches and "provocative" statements at the Elgar Parishad conclave held on December 31, 2017, had triggered caste violence at Koregaon Bhima village near here on January 1, 2018.

The police have alleged that the event, held at a fort, was backed by people with Maoist links.

Navlakha and the other accused were booked under the relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Besides Navlakha, eight others, including Telugu poet Varavara Rao and Left-wing activists Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Sudha Bharadwaj, are accused in the case.