 Elephantiasis Surge Prompts Urgent Action in Satara District
Elephantiasis, also known as lymphatic filariasis, is transmitted through mosquito bites and causes severe swelling that impairs mobility, significantly impacting affected individuals' quality of life.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Elephantiasis Surge Prompts Urgent Action in Satara District | Wikipedia

In Satara district, an increase in elephantiasis cases has prompted urgent action from the district health and welfare departments. Currently, 47 cases of the disease have been reported across several talukas. Elephantiasis, also known as lymphatic filariasis, is transmitted through mosquito bites and causes severe swelling that impairs mobility, significantly impacting affected individuals' quality of life.

To combat the spread of this debilitating disease, a comprehensive campaign has been launched. The initiative aims to collect blood samples from 5,975 residents across eight talukas including Satara, Koregaon, Mahabaleshwar, Khandala, Karad, Phaltan, Man, and Khatav. Since its inception on June 19, the campaign has already gathered 2,100 blood samples.

Health officials are conducting blood collections from 8pm to 12am. This effort enables early diagnosis and intervention, crucial for managing symptoms such as leg swelling, fever, and pain associated with elephantiasis.

Elephantiasis impairs the lymphatic system, leading to the abnormal enlargement of body parts, including arms, legs, sex organs, and breasts. The affected skin can thicken and harden, resembling an elephant’s skin. This condition not only causes physical discomfort but also carries social stigma, underscoring the importance of proactive public health measures to address its impact.

